Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $308.90 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

