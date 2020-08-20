Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

