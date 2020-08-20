Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

