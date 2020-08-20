Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

