Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

