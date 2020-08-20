Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 107 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

