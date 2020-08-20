Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after buying an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 500,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.