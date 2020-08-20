Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,280 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.