Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $48,136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,827 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

