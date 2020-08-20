Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,090 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

