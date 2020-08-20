Stifel Nicolaus Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $85.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

