Stifel Nicolaus Increases IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $80.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. IT Tech Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

