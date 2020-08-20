Stifel Nicolaus Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $140.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $109.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.