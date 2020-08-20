Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

SLGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of SLGG opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Gaming stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

