Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.