SVB Leerink Downgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Market Perform

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $4,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 168.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 145,310 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

