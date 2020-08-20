SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.02

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 37020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

SYIEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.