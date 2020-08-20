Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Shares of SNPS opened at $200.09 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after buying an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

