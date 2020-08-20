Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-$5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.48-5.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $204.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

