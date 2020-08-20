Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

