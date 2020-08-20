T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

