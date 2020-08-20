TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,652 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

