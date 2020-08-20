Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.96.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

