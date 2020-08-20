TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

TELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of TELA opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 317,537 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 527,391 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1,601.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $4,212,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

