Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 682.10% and a negative net margin of 71.80%. Teligent updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TLGT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Teligent has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

