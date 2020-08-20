Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $185.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

