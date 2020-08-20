Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,520,550.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,520,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,895,425.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04.

On Monday, July 13th, Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 1,939 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $58,499.63.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

