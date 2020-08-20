THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) Price Target Raised to $3.25

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $3.42 on Monday. THL Credit has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

