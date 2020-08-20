TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company was affected by temporary store closures in its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Despite a solid sales trend in February on strong comps growth, temporary store closures due to the coronavirus outbreak and expenses related to inventory write-down as well as payroll hurt results. Apart from these, unfavorable currency movements are a concern. Nevertheless, the company has been undertaking a number of measures to fight the novel coronavirus. These measures include cutting down on capital spending and reducing operating costs. Also, TJX Companies started reopening stores and online operations with many countries easing coronavirus induced restrictions. Per the last earnings call, majority of the company's stores were expected to reopen by the end of June.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

