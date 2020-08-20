Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIL. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 448,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

