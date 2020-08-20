Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $26.00 at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $53,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.