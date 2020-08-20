Truist Increases Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

