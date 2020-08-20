Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $64,884,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 861.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,536,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

