UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UDR’s disappointing second-quarter performance reflects the adverse impact of the pandemic and related economic challenges as well as government actions and regulations on the company’s business. Yet, it benefited from growth in revenues from acquisition communities. UDR is poised to gain from its diverse portfolio, with superior product-mix of A/B quality properties in key markets and focus on expansion in strategic markets through acquisitions and development. It is also leveraging technology and scale and organizational capabilities to drive growth and margin. However, with the pandemic’s adverse impact on economy and jobs, demand for apartments and rent-paying capability of tenants will likely bear the brunt, hurting rental rates and occupancy. Furthermore, UDR’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of UDR opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

