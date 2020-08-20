Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

