Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN opened at $58.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.