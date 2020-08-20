US Bancorp DE Buys 14,005 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $117,073.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,032 shares of company stock valued at $42,064,375 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $386.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.29. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

