US Bancorp DE Buys 31 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $963.20 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $980.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total transaction of $2,008,351.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,587 shares of company stock worth $8,957,340. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

