US Bancorp DE Buys 422 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.