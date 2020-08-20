US Bancorp DE Buys 455 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 40.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 70,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 18.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

