US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Paychex by 13.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

