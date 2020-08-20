US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

