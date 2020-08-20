US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $77,863,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

SNPS opened at $200.09 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

