US Bancorp DE Has $10.71 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

