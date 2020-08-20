US Bancorp DE Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 223.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 485.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

