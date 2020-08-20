US Bancorp DE Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of D. R. Horton worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after buying an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,759,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after buying an additional 124,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.54 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

