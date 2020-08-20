US Bancorp DE Has $8.66 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

ADI stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

