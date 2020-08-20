US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,301 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 329.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52,537 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMCR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.36. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

