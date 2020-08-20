US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

HSY stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.