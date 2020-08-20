US Bancorp DE Sells 1,224 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of VRSK opened at $189.13 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

